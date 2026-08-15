Delhi To Integrate Metro, Rail, Bus Services At Three Major Transit Hubs

Under the proposed Master Plan of Delhi 2047, three key transit hubs at Anand Vihar-Karkardooma, Kashmere Gate and Nizamuddin-Sarai Kale Khan are set to be developed as Multi-Modal Transport Hubs, bringing various public transport modes together to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The proposed hubs will integrate metro, rail, bus, para-transit and non-motorised transport facilities, enabling commuters to seamlessly interchange between multiple modes within a unified transport complex.

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According to the draft MPD 2047, transit agencies will jointly prepare and execute comprehensive plans for the projects. Additional locations may also be identified for developing such hubs.

The plan allows agencies to pool land and integrate different transport modes within a single building or complex.

Where land parcels are separated by roads or railway tracks, they may be linked through skywalks, subways and pedestrian bridges, subject to statutory approvals.

The proposed hubs will feature multi-level interchange facilities and active spaces, including retail areas, cultural and public spaces, designed to improve commuter safety, interaction and economic activity.

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The MPD also proposes deploying Intelligent Transport Systems and AI-based passenger and traffic management solutions to enable better data integration, enforcement and smoother movement across transport modes.

Transit-Oriented Development projects within a 500-metre radius of an MMTH will be considered for approval only after being integrated with the hub's overall plan.

(With PTI inputs)

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