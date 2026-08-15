India Launch Hockey World Cup Campaign With Commanding Win Over Wales

India launched their 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup campaign in commanding style, cruising past Wales 3-1 in their Pool D opener in Amstelveen on Saturday.

Playing on Independence Day, Harmanpreet Singh and his side dominated proceedings for most of the contest, with penalty corners proving decisive.

India earned five penalty corners and converted three of them to secure a comfortable victory. Sanjay opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converting India's second penalty corner after Wales had made a positive start. Captain Harmanpreet then doubled the advantage with his trademark drag-flick from another penalty corner.

India went into half-time with a 2-0 lead despite a brief scare when Wales forward Pritchard broke through and rounded the goalkeeper, only to hit the near post. India continued to control the game after the interval, with their defence keeping Wales largely away from clear-cut opportunities.

Harmanpreet added his second goal in the 13th minute of the third quarter, once again finding the net with a powerful drag-flick to put India firmly in command.

Wales managed to pull one back in the 11th minute of the final quarter following a goalmouth scramble. The goal was confirmed after a video referral, ending India's hopes of a clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Mohith HS also produced a crucial save to deny Wales star Gareth Furlong from a penalty corner as India maintained their advantage.

The win gives India an ideal start in Pool D. They next face England on August 17 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19.

India had entered the contest with a strong record against Wales, having won four and drawn one of their previous five international meetings.

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