Barcelona's Ferran Torres Joins Paris Saint-Germain, Signs Until 2031

Paris Saint-Germain have added another high-profile name to their attack, signing Spanish forward Ferran Torres on a deal that runs through 2031.

The 26-year-old, who will don the No. 9 shirt, arrives with a wealth of experience from Valencia, Manchester City and Barcelona, as well as a major international trophy with Spain, PSG said in a release on Saturday.

Born in Foios, Spain, the forward first found his feet in futsal before joining Valencia's famed youth academy at just seven, setting the stage for a career that would take him to the biggest clubs and stages in world football.

After rising through Valencia's youth system, Torres made his La Liga debut against Eibar in December 2017, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to feature in Spain's top flight. He went on to make 97 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals, before earning a move to Manchester City in 2020.

During his spell under Pep Guardiola, he featured 43 times across competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. He won the Premier League and League Cup with City and was part of the squad that reached the 2021 Champions League final.

The Spaniard moved to Barcelona during the 2021-22 season and went on to establish himself as an important attacking option. He made 207 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 65 goals and winning three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Torres has also enjoyed a successful international career. He made his Spain debut in 2020 and has earned 65 caps. He won the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024.

Torres played a key role in Spain's recent World Cup triumph in North America, scoring the decisive goal in the final against Argentina.

"I am very happy to start a new adventure at a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain," Torres said. He thanked PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique for the opportunity and said he hoped to help the club win as many trophies as possible.

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