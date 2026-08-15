Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Enters Final Leg, Can It Hit Rs 200-Crore Mark?

Can Jana Nayagan cross the Rs 200 crore mark? The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is in the final stretch of its theatrical run, with daily earnings slowing but the film continuing to add to its India total.

On Day 23, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 27 lakh net from 265 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 195.29 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 226.68 crore.

The film has also earned Rs 93.20 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 319.88 crore. It has been screened across 129,231 shows so far.

Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened strongly with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1. It then earned Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4.

Its weekday collections were lower, with Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8. The first week ended with Rs 153.55 crore.

The film added Rs 31.60 crore in Week 2. It earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10 and Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped gradually through the rest of the week.

The third week started with Rs 1 crore on Day 16. The film saw a weekend boost, earning Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 8: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Sees Dip

Collections fell below Rs 1 crore from Day 19. It earned Rs 75 lakh each on Days 19 and 20, followed by Rs 65 lakh on Day 21, Rs 67 lakh on Day 22 and Rs 27 lakh on Day 23. Week 3 added Rs 9.87 crore.

With around Rs 4.71 crore needed to reach Rs 200 crore in India net, the remaining days will decide whether the film crosses the milestone.

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John. The film has also received attention as Vijay's final movie before he shifts his focus towards politics.

The action thriller was originally planned for a Pongal release but faced delays before arriving in theatres on July 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 16: Tom Holland Film Holds Strong In India, Sets Global Record

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.