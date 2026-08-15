DC Box Office Collection Day 8: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Sees Dip

Arun Matheshwaran's Tamil film DC (Devdas Chandra) has completed its first week in theatres with a steady run at the Indian box office. The action thriller saw a drop in collections on its eighth day, but its overall India net collection has now crossed the Rs 44 crore mark.

Let's take a look at the film's latest earnings.

Day 7 Collection

The film earned Rs 2.86 crore net in India on Day 8 from 2,062 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 44.76 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 51.48 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also added Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.75 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 70.23 crore. The film recorded 32.1% overall occupancy on Friday.

Language-Wise Performance

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2.05 crore net on Day 8 from 1,338 shows, with stronger turnout during the night shows. The Telugu version added Rs 80 lakh from 685 shows, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 39 shows.

Week 1 Collection

DC opened with Rs 4.40 crore on Day 1 before seeing a strong jump over the weekend. It earned Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and peaked at Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3.

Collections then settled during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 6 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.15 crore on Day 7. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 41.90 crore.

On Day 8, the film added another Rs 2.86 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 44.76

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About The Film

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran, DC is a revenge thriller set around 2011. The story follows Devadas and his companions as they try to protect an innocent family caught in police brutality while taking on a ruthless cop.

The film stars Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. Mukesh G. is the cinematographer, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, and Prasanna G. K. has edited the film. Kalanithi Maran presents the movie, which is produced by Sun Pictures.

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