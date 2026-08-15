New US Immigration Forms From September 15: What Indian Students, Workers Need To Know

Indian nationals in the US on student, work or exchange visas will need to watch a key deadline next month, with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) set to replace two commonly used immigration forms from September 15, 2026, without any transition window for older editions.

Forms Affected

The revised versions apply to Form I-539, used by eligible nonimmigrants to extend or change their status, and Form I-765, the application filed to seek employment authorisation.

Both forms will carry a September 15, 2026 edition date, and USCIS has said the update is meant to align the paperwork with a recently finalised rule on fixed admission periods and extension-of-stay procedures for certain academic students, exchange visitors and foreign media representatives.

No Grace Period For Older Editions

Unlike some past form transitions, USCIS will not allow a buffer period during which older editions remain valid alongside the new ones.

Form I-539 filings postmarked or submitted electronically before September 15 can still use the August 28, 2024 edition, while Form I-765 applicants can use the August 21, 2025 version until the same cut-off.

From September 15 onward, only the new edition will be accepted for either form, and applications filed on outdated versions after that date face rejection.

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Why It Matters For Indian Applicants

The change is particularly relevant for Indian students, exchange visitors and other nonimmigrants who rely on these two forms for status extensions or work authorisation, commonly known as an Employment Authorisation Document or EAD.

Immigration attorneys and USCIS guidance both stress that the specific edition date printed on the form, not just the form number, will determine whether a filing is accepted.

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What Applicants Should Do

USCIS has already released preview copies of both revised forms along with updated instructions, but has cautioned applicants against filing the September 15 edition before that date, as premature submissions could also be rejected.

Applicants preparing a filing close to the deadline are advised to confirm the correct edition immediately before submission — the August-dated editions for filings made before September 15, and the new September 15, 2026 edition for anything filed on or after that date.

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