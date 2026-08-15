The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 29: Christopher Nolan Film Slows Down On Weekdays In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has completed 29 days in Indian theatres and continues to earn steadily. The Matt Damon-starrer has seen strong business during weekends, while weekday collections have slowed down.

India Box Office Day 29

The Odyssey earned Rs 1.26 crore net in India on Day 29. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 176.21 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 209.57 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

The film recorded 45.6% overall occupancy across 271 shows on Day 29.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. It then collected Rs 8 crore, Rs 8.35 crore, Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 6.15 crore from Day 4 to Day 7, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 90.30 crore.

The film added Rs 44.95 crore in Week 2 and Rs 23.50 crore in Week 3, with strong weekend jumps. Week 4 contributed another Rs 16.20 crore, including Rs 4 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 24.

Collections slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 1.25 crore on Day 25, Rs 1.50 crore on Day 26, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 27 and Rs 1.30 crore on Day 28. On Day 29, the film earned Rs 1.26 crore, with occupancy improving to 45.6%.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. It currently lists its global collection at around $1.156 billion, including approximately $481 million from North America and $649 million from overseas markets.

The film also began its mainland China release on August 14 across more than 20,000 screens, including nearly 800 IMAX screens. The China release could give The Odyssey another boost and help push its worldwide collection even higher.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron. Made on a reported $250 million budget, its billion-dollar global run marks a major success for Nolan.

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