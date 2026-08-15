After Public Feud, Trump And Musk Rebuild Ties With $100 Million Pact

US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have moved from a bitter public confrontation to a more cautious political working relationship, with Musk preparing to spend at least $100 million to support Republican efforts in the 2026 midterm elections.

Musk, one of Trump's biggest financial supporters during the 2024 presidential campaign, spent nearly $300 million backing his return to the White House. After Trump's inauguration, Musk joined the administration and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), becoming a prominent figure in the president's efforts to cut government spending, as per NDTV.

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The relationship deteriorated in June over disagreements surrounding government spending and Trump's tax-and-spending legislation. Musk publicly criticised the administration and the bill, while Trump threatened to cancel government contracts involving Musk's companies. Musk also floated the possibility of creating a new political party.

Senior Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, worked behind the scenes to prevent the relationship from collapsing completely. Musk later contacted Trump and acknowledged that some of his remarks had gone too far. Their renewed relationship reportedly became visible during a May flight to Beijing aboard Air Force One, when the two spoke amicably about business, space and politics.

SpaceX's extensive government contracts, including work for NASA and the Pentagon, added a strategic dimension to the dispute.

Vance also maintained contact with Musk, while Musk abandoned plans for a new political party, according to the report. Personnel decisions in the Trump administration further helped ease tensions, including the appointment of Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India and the reappointment of Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, reported by NDTV.

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Musk is now expected to contribute to America PAC and spend at least $100 million on a Republican voter-turnout operation aimed at helping the party retain control of Congress.

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