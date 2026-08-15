Flash Flood, Landslide Wreak Havoc In Arunachal; 5 Army Personnel Missing, 4 Dead

In two rain-related tragedies in Arunachal Pradesh, four labourers died in a huge landslide and five Indian Army soldiers went missing after a flash flood struck their camp.

The State Emergency Operations Centre reports that both accidents occurred on Friday, August 14, 2026, in the evening, after the area experienced heavy rain. Numerous national and local agencies are currently engaged in coordinated search-and-rescue activities.

According to a report by PTI, a flash flood caused by heavy rain destroyed two shelters, leaving five Army men missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district, while a significant landslide at a road-building site in Upper Subansiri district killed four people.

An official, while talking to PTI, said several persons were buried under debris when a significant landslide occurred at the Keojaring-Byaching road-building site in the Upper Subansiri area. Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari, and Babul Ali were the four individuals who were reported deceased.

According to Upper Subansiri's district disaster management officer, Babul Ali's body has been found.

Search and rescue activities have been carried out by Nacho Police Station personnel. A State Disaster Response Force team will join the operation, and Daporijo fire and emergency services units are being mobilised.

On Friday night, two shelters at the 5th Grenadiers' Pasu Pani Army camp in the Dibang Valley district were destroyed by a flash flood brought on by heavy rainfall.

According to officials, the flash flood carried seven Army personnel away.

Five Army personnel continue to remain missing, while two were saved.

Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya, and Samunda have been listed as missing.

To find the missing individuals, two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier have been sent out.

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Teams from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the 58th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force, and local volunteers have also been dispatched to the scene.

To help in the search and rescue effort, an SDRF team from Pasighat is travelling to Anini.

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