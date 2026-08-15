Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Starts Well, Check Earnings

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons has started its box office run on a positive note. The family drama saw good audience turnout across Tamil and Telugu markets.

The film earned Rs 15.15 crore net in India on Day 1, with its India gross at Rs 17.51 crore, according to Sacnilk. It added Rs 14 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 31.51 crore.

Occupany Report

The film saw a healthy response in both Tamil and Telugu languages, recording 42.2% overall occupancy across 5,034 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 9.15 crore net from 3,204 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 6 crore from 1,830 shows.

In terms of occupancy, Telugu shows led with 46%, compared with 40% for Tamil. Both versions picked up through the day, with Tamil occupancy rising from 29.85% in the morning to 62.69% at night, while Telugu shows jumped from 33% to 67.33%.

About The Film

Vishwanath and Sons is Tamil actor Suriya's second release of 2026 after Karuppu, which was a box office success.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Suriya plays the role of Sanjay Vishwanath, a top-level shooter whose life takes an unexpected turn when his son is diagnosed with a serious health condition. This brings him back in touch with Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju, the child's surrogate mother, and leads him to face his family duties, emotions and an unexpected bond.

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The film also features Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajiv Menon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat and George Maryan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Nimish Ravi as cinematographer and Naveen Nooli as editor.

With the Independence Day weekend underway, Vishwanath and Sons will aim to maintain its momentum. However, the film will have to hold its ground against competition from other releases this weekend.

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