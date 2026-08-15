AFG vs IRE, 5th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Online

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-match ODI series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Saturday, Aug. 15. Leading 3-0 after three completed matches, Afghanistan will be eager to maintain their dominant run and complete a 4-0 series win over the hosts.

After the opening fixture was washed out without a ball bowled, Afghanistan delivered brilliant performances in the next three matches. They secured a dominant 92-run win in the second ODI, followed by a tight three-wicket victory in the third match that sealed direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

In the fourth match, Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran's spectacular centuries propelled Afghanistan to a 42-run victory.

Ireland, meanwhile, want to mount a strong response to finish the series on a high. Experienced campaigners Andy Balbirnie and Curtis Campher, who showed exceptional form with a century and rapid half-century in the previous match, respectively, will lead the batting charge alongside skipper Paul Stirling.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 5th ODI: Date And Time

The 5th ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on Aug. 15 from 3:15 p.m. IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 5th ODI: Venue

The 5th ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 5th ODI: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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Afghanistan vs Ireland, 5th ODI: Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

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