Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 16: Tom Holland Film Holds Strong In India, Sets Global Record

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to perform well at the global box office, even as it enters its third week in India. The superhero film has also reached a major milestone in North America, becoming the fastest movie to cross the $700 million mark.

Here's where the film stands after 16 days.

Day 16 India Collection

In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 3.90 crore net on Day 16 from 3,310 shows, according to Sacnilk. This was a 27.8% drop from the previous day's Rs 5.40 crore.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 447.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 534.76 crore. It recorded 46.2% overall occupancy on Day 16.

On Day 16, the English version contributed Rs 2.50 crore net, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 1.20 crore. The Tamil version added Rs 0.19 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.01 crore, taking the day's total to Rs 3.90 crore.

Hindi led the film's occupancy, while the English 3D version saw a stronger turnout during night shows.

Two-Week Performance

The film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1 and reached its highest single-day collection of Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4. Its first week was stronger, with Rs 334.75 crore.

The film collected Rs 108.65 crore in its second week, taking its total after two weeks to Rs 443.40 crore.

Worldwide Box Office

According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed the $700 million milestone in just 2 weeks. The film has so far earned $704.5 million in North America and ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie ever in the market.

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It beat the earlier record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame, which took 16 days to reach the mark. The film has earned $1.108 billion overseas, moving ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $1.106 billion internationally.

Deadline also reported that the film has become Sony's highest-grossing release across 26 international markets. China is its biggest overseas market with $197.6 million, followed by the UK with $95.4 million, Mexico with $70.8 million and India with $55.7 million.

About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink.

With its worldwide run still going strong, the superhero film will look to maintain its momentum in India as well, with fresh releases adding competition in India.

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