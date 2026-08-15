Karnataka Rolls Out Rs 2,500 Monthly Job Incentive For Entrepreneurs In Backward Districts

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a new employment scheme that will pay entrepreneurs a monthly incentive of Rs 2,500 for every fresh job created in the state's 10 most backward districts.

Unveiling the Udyoga Nidhi scheme as part of his Independence Day address, Shivakumar said the incentive would run for two years and is expected to generate around one lakh new jobs.

The scheme forms part of the state's broader CM's Jobs Mission, aimed at expanding employment avenues for the state's youth.

Government Recruitment And Digital Job Platform

Shivakumar said filling vacant government posts remains the administration's top priority, with the recruitment process for 72,000 key vacancies across departments already underway and notifications for all posts expected within six months.

The government will also roll out Yuva Udyoga Setu, a digital platform intended to connect job seekers with employers and educational institutions.

ITIs To Be Turned Into Job-Oriented Campuses

As part of the same push, 100 government Industrial Training Institutes will be converted into employment-focused campuses in partnership with private industry, a move the CM said could create opportunities for 10,000 young people.

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Rs 4,291 Crore For Backward Taluks

Calling it a step toward reducing regional imbalances, Shivakumar said Rs 4,291 crore has been earmarked for 2026-27 based on recommendations from the Prof Govind Rao Committee, which examined 236 taluks.

A separate incentive package to draw industries to backward taluks is also being prepared.

Rs 20,000 Crore Manufacturing Push Near Bengaluru

The state will set up an Advanced Manufacturing Cluster at Doddaballapura near Kempegowda International Airport, with investment commitments of Rs 20,000 crore already secured and around one lakh jobs expected from the project.

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Moneycontrol reported that the government also plans a GIS-based Digital Industrial Land Bank and five Global Technology Centres under the LEAP programme in cities including Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mysuru to spread tech-led industry beyond Bengaluru.

Welfare And Infrastructure Spending

Separate allocations, including Rs 44,631 crore for SC/ST welfare, Rs 16,000 crore for water projects, and Rs 1,300 crore in crop insurance payouts to over 12 lakh farmers this Kharif season.

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