Tukaram Mundhe Exclusive: Meet The 'Nayak' Who Is Shaking Up Maharashtra's Food Industry | Watch Video

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe defended the regulator's crackdown on food establishments, rejected criticism that its actions were disproportionate and ruled out a move into politics in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

Mundhe said the FDA's objective was to ensure compliance with food safety standards rather than shut businesses or suspend licences. He said more than 3,100 inspections had been conducted over about two months, with around 165 licences suspended and more than 750 establishments issued improvement notices.

"If what I want is compliance," Mundhe said, adding that regulatory authorities derived no pleasure from suspending or cancelling licences. His preferred outcome, he said, would be for businesses to comply voluntarily so that the FDA did not need to intervene.

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FDA Crackdown

Responding to criticism over the proportionality of the crackdown, Mundhe said licences were not suspended over isolated issues such as the presence of one or two insects. Decisions were based on the overall level of non-compliance and whether conditions posed a direct risk to public health.

He cited an instance where a restaurant kitchen was allegedly operating over an open drain. Mundhe said inspections were carried out by food safety officers, while the decision on a warning, improvement notice or suspension was taken separately by the designated officer or assistant commissioner.

The FDA commissioner also addressed the restaurant visit that brought wider attention to the regulator's drive. Mundhe said he had noticed several issues during a private visit, including the absence of a prominently displayed licence and suspected that paneer being served was not genuine. He said he did not take action at the restaurant himself and instead asked officials to inspect it about 24 hours later.

Mundhe also called for greater consumer awareness, urging diners to pay attention to hygiene, sanitation and whether an establishment was licensed or registered. He said consumers should also be conscious of high-fat, sugary and salty foods and consider diet as part of a wider approach to health.

On the regulatory system, Mundhe said Maharashtra had more than 1.2 million food business operators and acknowledged the need for additional manpower. He also identified digitisation and automation as priorities, saying the FDA was working towards an end-to-end portal-based system.

He said home-based food sellers also come under food safety rules once they begin operating commercially, while online platforms have a responsibility to ensure they source from registered and compliant businesses.

Asked whether anyone had attempted to bribe him following the raids, Mundhe said no. "I don't think anybody would dare with me," he said.

He also recounted an instance in which a person allegedly claimed to have access to him and offered to get work done. Mundhe said he referred the matter to the vigilance wing and the department subsequently filed an FIR.

Nayak Comparisons

Despite comparisons with the protagonist of the film Nayak and growing attention on social media, Mundhe played down his public profile. He said he was merely performing the role assigned to him and did not regard himself as a celebrity.

Mundhe also dismissed the prospect of entering electoral politics, calling it "not my cup of tea". He said his forthright nature may not be suited to politics and described himself, above all, as a public servant.

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Watch FULL Interview here





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