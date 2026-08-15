Independence Day 2026: PM Modi Sports Red Tie-And-Dye Turban — A Look At His Turbans Over The Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.

Modi's Independence Day turbans have evolved into a visual tradition of their own. Last year, he donned a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban that fluttered in hues of orange, yellow and green -- a nod to tradition and a symbol of India's rich cultural tapestry.

In 2023, he opted for a bandhani print in shades of yellow, green and red, and paired it with a black V-neck jacket. In 2022, he wore a saffron turban with red motifs and a flowing tail that he paired with a blue jacket and a stole.

In 2021, a cream-and-saffron turban complemented his half-sleeved kurta, while 2020 saw him adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with a white scarf edged in saffron, used as a protective face covering.

His debut Independence Day as prime minister in 2014 was marked by a fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The following years brought a kaleidoscope of colours -- from the yellow and multicoloured crisscross turban in 2015 to a pink-yellow tie-and-dye version in 2016 and a bold red-and-yellow creation in 2017.

Saffron made a powerful, singular statement in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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