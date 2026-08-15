After NEET Protests, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches 'School Thik Karo' Campaign - Key Details

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the ‘School Thik Karo' campaign on Independence Day from his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, accusing successive political parties of neglecting rural government schools and allowing basic infrastructure to deteriorate.

The campaign seeks to improve school facilities through social audits, community participation and greater accountability from village authorities. Dipke said rural schools continue to struggle with essential amenities despite public spending on major projects and political publicity.

Questioning government spending priorities, Dipke posted on X, questioning why funds were being allocated to projects such as a new Parliament building and Prime Minister's residence while village schools lacked basic amenities and hygiene. He wrote, "Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities."

He further added, "Dipke further said he spoke to the Sarpanch of his village, who has assured that the Panchayat will resolve all these issues within a week. Change is possible when we come together and act."

He also criticised spending on publicity banners during a recent Tiranga rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, arguing that such funds could instead support rural education infrastructure.

Urging the people to begin asking questions, Dipke said, "People have now understood that they should talk about education, which is the need of the hour. No matter which political party ruled, nobody worked for government schools in states. Now there is a need, and we can make them work by asking questions," he told PTI.

ALSO READ: The Making Of India's Tricolour: Every Official Flag Comes From This Karnataka Village - Here's The Story

"We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?" he raised questions on the matter.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.