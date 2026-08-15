Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition: Key Features, Performance And 0-100 km/h Time

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. unveiled the BE 6 SPORTEQ and the BE 6 SPORTEQ Formula E Freedom Edition on Saturday. The special edition draws inspiration from Mahindra Racing's Formula E programme and features performance-focused upgrades.

The car is being introduced in India on Independence Day and is also being showcased alongside Mahindra Racing's GEN4 show car at the London E-Prix. The dual presentation highlights Mahindra's connection between its Formula E racing programme and its electric road cars. The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition also took a lap of the London E-Prix circuit, putting the road car on the same track that hosts Mahindra Racing.

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Key Features

The BE 6 SPORTEQ Formula E Freedom Edition is the most performance-focused version of the BE 6 SPORTEQ range. It retains the race-inspired two-screen cockpit and the signature halo design of the BE 6. The cabin gets a black and firestorm orange theme, and subtle tricolour exterior accents.

One of the key additions is the new Acceleration Boost, which is exclusive to the Formula E Freedom Edition. The feature allows the electric SUV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.44 seconds, adding a sharper performance setting to the road car.

The focus is on sharper acceleration, driver control and the use of software to optimise the electric powertrain's performance. The newly unveiled Freedom Edition takes that performance mindset into the BE 6 through its software-led driving features, acceleration, cockpit and design.

The Formula E connection was also demonstrated in London, where the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition took a lap of the London E-Prix circuit, the same track hosting Mahindra Racing's Formula E campaign.

Mahindra Racing's Formula E Connection

Mahindra Racing has created a special Independence Day livery for its GEN4 show car in collaboration with Mahindra Advanced Design Europe. The London E-Prix is the final race weekend of Formula E Season 12 and marks the end of the GEN3 era. Mahindra Racing enters the finale fourth in the Teams' Championship with 210 points, just one point behind Andretti in third on 211.

Mahindra Racing arrives at the finale after one of its strongest campaigns in recent years, including victories in Monaco and Tokyo and four pole positions for Edoardo Mortara. The team is therefore targeting a top-three finish in the Teams' Championship.

That makes a top-three championship finish a very real target. Mahindra needs to finish the London weekend ahead of Andretti on points to take P3. A victory in London would be a major result in that fight and would add to the team's wins in Monaco and Tokyo.

The London weekend also marks the transition to the GEN4 era, with Mahindra Racing moving into the next generation of Formula E cars.



The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition and the GEN4 show car's Independence Day livery bring together Mahindra's racing programme and its electric vehicle technology on India's Independence Day.

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