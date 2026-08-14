Liverpool FC Sells 30% Stake To Jeff Bezos-Backed Consortium

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have agreed to sell a 30% stake in the Premier League club to a consortium backed by Indian-origin businessman Amit Bhatia, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

According to The Guardian, the deal, understood to be worth £1.65 billion, values Liverpool at £5.5 billion. Bhatia, who led negotiations with FSG, will become the club's vice-chairman as part of an expanded board.

The consortium, 1892 Holdings, is named after Liverpool's founding year. Bhatia, son-in-law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and former co-owner of Queens Park Rangers, secured backing from the Mittal Family Trust, K5 Sports, where Bezos is the lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin.

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Elaine Saverin and Bryan Baum, co-founder and managing partner of K5 Global, will also join Liverpool's board. Bezos, however, is understood to be a passive investor and will not take a board seat.

Despite the involvement of some of the world's wealthiest investors, FSG will remain Liverpool's majority owner and retain operational control. The investment is subject to regulatory approval, which could take up to 90 days.

The transaction will not affect Liverpool's transfer budget or strategy for the summer, nor will it bring any immediate changes to the club's leadership or day-to-day operations.

FSG has also stressed that the transaction does not represent an exit strategy. The deal does not require FSG to sell more of the club to 1892 Holdings, although the consortium will have options to acquire additional shares if the majority owners decide to sell in the future.

FSG said it was attracted by the consortium's composition and the potential for new opportunities across global business, technology and investment, particularly in India and Asia.

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Mike Gordon, president of FSG, said: “Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club's long-term interests in mind.”

“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special.”

Bhatia said the consortium was incredibly proud to invest in Liverpool alongside FSG, adding: “We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come.”

Liverpool's annual revenue rose to a record £703 million for the year ended May 2025.

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