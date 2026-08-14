Rs 100 Tata-Churchill Deal: What's Really Changing

Tata Steel's transfer of Jamshedpur FC to Churchill Brothers for just Rs 100 may look like a club being sold for a nominal amount. But the headline price tells only a small part of the story.

The more important part of the transaction is what Churchill Brothers is taking on along with the club.

Churchill will take over Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League sporting licence and the contracts of 12 players and two coaches from September. It will also have to meet the club's immediate operating commitments, including the Rs 1.1-crore ISL participation fee for the new season.

ALSO READ: 'Disaster With No Alternative': Sunil Chhetri Urges Tata Group To Reconsider Jamshedpur FC's ISL Pullout

That makes the Rs 100 price tag less a valuation of the football club and more a token consideration for transferring ownership.

Jamshedpur FC, itself, is not a conventional financially healthy asset. The club reported a turnover of Rs 32.2 crore in FY26, but its net worth stood at negative Rs 5.8 crore.

In other words, the buyer is not simply acquiring a football team and its revenues. It is taking over the responsibility of running the club, meeting its commitments and putting together the squad and operations for the new ISL season.

The transaction also comes at a significant point for Indian football, with the ISL moving towards a new club-led model from this season.

For Tata Steel, the transfer also comes after Jamshedpur FC had earlier cited unviable finances when it pulled out of the ISL.

ALSO READ: Jamshedpur FC Pull Out Of Indian Super League After Missing AIFF Fee Deadline

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.