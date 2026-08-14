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Tata Advanced Systems, NIBE Bag Rs 1,577-Crore Defence Order For Loiter Munitions

Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems and NIBE for loiter munition systems, loitering munitions and accessories.

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Tata Advanced Systems, NIBE Bag Rs 1,577-Crore Defence Order For Loiter Munitions
The procurement will strengthen the Indian Army's precision-strike and operational capabilities.
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The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth approximately Rs 1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and NIBE Pvt Ltd for the procurement of loiter munition systems, loitering munitions and associated accessories for the Indian Army.

The contracts were signed on August 13, marking another major procurement order for India's growing indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The acquisition has been placed under the ‘Buy Indian' category and is being executed through the fast track procedure. The Ministry said the procurement is aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Army's Artillery Regiments while strengthening domestic defence production.

(This is a developing story)

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