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'Have Robust Laws': MEA Reacts To White House Linking India To China's Tariff Evasion Network

MEA says India has robust customs and trade laws to deal with any violations.

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'Have Robust Laws': MEA Reacts To White House Linking India To China's Tariff Evasion Network
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responds to US tariff evasion allegations.
(Photo: PIB)

India on Friday responded to a White House report that has identified the country as a key hub in a global network allegedly being used to evade US tariffs on Chinese goods, saying it has robust laws and procedures governing customs, exports and rules of origin.

"We would like to study the findings and the methodology that has been adopted in detail. We have, as you know, we have covered laws, procedures governing customs, rules of origin, exports of products, and any instances of violation that we have that may be there, are dealt with in accordance with the law," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(This is a developing story)

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