Atletico Madrid Sign Tottenham Hotspur Defender Cristian Romero

Argentina defender Cristian Romero has officially joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur.

"Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement over the transfer of Cristian Gabriel 'Cuti' Romero, who has signed for our club until June 30, 2031," Atletico announced on Saturday.

Romero has agreed to a five-year contract for an estimated 33 million euros, with an additional 7 million euros in incentives, as reported by Xinhua.

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After four years in north London, the former Tottenham captain relocates to Spain. He has also played for Atalanta and Genoa in Serie A.

After midfielder Lee Kang-in, Spain international Alex Grimaldo, and Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, he becomes Atletico's fourth summer acquisition.

On August 19, Diego Simeone's team will play promoted Malaga at home to begin the new La Liga season.

Cristian Romero was born in Córdoba, Argentina, on April 27, 1998. He started his professional career at Club Atlético Belgrano and made his first team appearance in August 2016. Before relocating to Europe to play for the Italian team Genoa, he spent two seasons there, according to a release.

He joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 after making a strong Serie A debut. He played on loan at Genoa (2019–20), Atalanta (2020–21), when he was crowned Serie A's finest defender, and Tottenham Hotspur (2021–22) while under contract with the Bianconeri.

After his loan period ended, the English team decided to make the deal permanent; therefore, he continued to play with Spurs for an additional four years. Over his five seasons in London, he made 156 appearances, scored 13 goals, dished out seven assists, and won the UEFA Europa League in 2024–2025.

Tottenham won their first European championship in 31 years, and Cristian Romero was awarded both the tournament's best player and the final's exceptional performer.

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He played a significant role in Argentina's 2021 and 2024 Copa América victories, Finalissima and 2022 World Cup victories, and their most recent runner-up result in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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