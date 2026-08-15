'Hormuz Cannot Be Seized By A Tweet': Iran Hits Back At Trump Over Ownership Claims

Iran has hit back at US President Donald Trump after he said he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, saying the strategic waterway “Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi responded to Trump in a post on X, saying, “Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory!”

“The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power,” Gharibabadi added.

He further said that the Strait of Hormuz “has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian,” adding that the waterway would only be “closed and opened under Iran's command.”

"Once and for all, accept the reality: up to this point, you have suffered strategic and heavy defeats; the Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade," he said in his post on X.

Speaking at a political rally at a police academy in New York state on Saturday, Trump said he would declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory after what he described as Iran's defeat. “After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” he said.

Trump's remarks marked his latest escalation in rhetoric over the strategically critical waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

ALSO READ: 'Fake Intel Worse Than Fake News': Iran Warns US As Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Iran Warns US Against 'Bigger Miscalculation'

Gharibabadi's comments came days after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned the US against making any move involving the Strait of Hormuz. On August 13, Araghchi accused Washington of repeatedly making wrong decisions due to intelligence failures, including during its conflict with Iran. He warned that any US move over the Strait of Hormuz could turn into an even bigger mistake.

“The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained at the centre of tensions between Iran and the US amid the ongoing conflict. Tehran has maintained tight control over the waterway and has issued warnings over ships attempting to cross it. The US has also sought to put pressure on Iran by imposing restrictions on its ports, as tensions between the two countries continue to affect regional trade and energy markets.

The military standoff and uncertainty around shipping through the Strait have pushed up international crude prices and raised concerns about a wider regional conflict. Commercial shipping is currently operating under strict security measures amid the volatile situation.

As the talks between the US and Iran to revive their June agreement aimed at ending the Middle East conflict remain stalled. Both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement's terms, while Trump's criticism of Iran's leadership has further reduced hopes of an immediate breakthrough, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Talks Hit A Wall: What Happens To The Interim Peace Deal Now

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