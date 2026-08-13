'Fake Intel Worse Than Fake News’: Iran Warns US As Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of repeatedly making wrong calls due to intelligence failures, including during its war with Iran. He also warned that any US move in the Strait of Hormuz could prove to be an even bigger mistake.

Araghchi took to X and said, “The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful,” he wrote, ending the post by saying Iran trusts in Allah.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, commander of Iran's paramilitary Basij Organisation, claimed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Tehran's control and management.

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“Today you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security,” Taeb said,

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that the US had total control of the strategic waterway.

Al-Jazeera reported that former Iranian diplomat Abbas Khameyar said that Washington had failed the test of economic and military warfare against Iran. He said Tehran would not accept US conditions or ambitions.

Khameyar described Hormuz as a deterrent card that had helped change the course of the conflict and re-impose the rules of engagement. He also accused Washington of breaking previous commitments and said any obligations could only be addressed through serious, good-faith negotiations.

Separately, US Senator Richard Blumenthal has demanded answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been at sea for more than 250 days.

ALSO READ: Beyond Oil And War: The Hidden Environmental Cost Of The Strait Of Hormuz

“The Trump Admin must explain what they are doing to support sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln who have been continuously at sea for nearly 7 months,” Blumenthal wrote on X, citing reports of supply shortages, plumbing problems and deteriorating mental health.

The carrier has remained deployed since a US naval buildup announced in late January, when the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group was diverted from exercises in the South China Sea to the Middle East.

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