Uber Launches Train Ticket Booking On Its App: Here's How To Book

Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of train ticket booking on its app in partnership with ixigo. The new feature allows users to book train tickets, check their PNR status and book Uber rides to and from railway stations, bringing multiple stages of a train journey together on a single platform.

The launch expands Uber's intercity travel offerings in India. Through its partnership with ixigo, Uber is integrating train ticket booking with its first- and last-mile mobility services, allowing users to plan their journeys from their doorstep to their destination through a single app.

With the addition of train ticket booking, Uber's multimodal mobility platform now spans Moto, Auto, Cars, Metro, Intercity Cars, Intercity Buses and Train Ticket booking. The company said the new offering strengthens its vision of becoming a single platform for different stages of travel across cities and the country.

How to Book Train Tickets on Uber

Open the Uber app.

Select ‘Bus & Train' from the home screen or the Services section.

Select Train Tickets.

Enter your origin, destination and travel date.

Browse the available trains and select your preferred option.

Complete the booking through the app.

Access your ticket details and check your PNR status directly on Uber.

Book an Uber ride to and from the railway station for first- and last-mile connectivity.

As online train ticketing continues to grow, Uber and ixigo aim to make rail travel more convenient by combining train ticket booking with Uber's first- and last-mile mobility services.

Commenting on the partnership, Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Train journeys are an integral part of how India travels. For millions of people, the journey starts well before they board the train and continues long after they arrive at their destination. With Train Ticket Booking on the Uber app, riders can now book their train tickets, check their PNR status, and seamlessly connect to and from the railway station, all within a single app.”

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said, “As India's largest OTA in the train category, our focus has always been on making rail travel simpler, more reliable and stress-free. Beyond booking tickets, we've continued to invest in a seamless post-booking experience, better customer support and innovative features that give travellers greater peace of mind throughout their journey. By partnering with Uber, we're extending that experience beyond the train itself, enabling travellers to plan their journey seamlessly from their doorstep to their destination.”

The launch also builds on Uber's presence at railway stations across India. The company operates dedicated pickup and drop-off zones at several major railway stations, helping riders connect to and from their train journeys.

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