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Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Topix Jump Up To 2% As Fed Rate Hike Bets Ease

MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 2.28%, while the Topix rose 1.07%. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed for holidays.

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Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Topix Jump Up To 2% As Fed Rate Hike Bets Ease
MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%.
Photo Source: Flickr
  • Asian markets rose despite high crude prices and cautious sentiment
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.28%, Topix increased 1.07% on Monday
  • US jobs data eased Fed rate hike fears but treasury yields hit 20-year high
What risks do high treasury yields pose for investors?

Asian markets traded higher on Monday, even as sentiment remains sour amid elevated crude oil prices.

MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 2.28%, while the Topix rose 1.07%. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed for holidays. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Softer US jobs data eased concerns over the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

However, investors remain cautious over soaring US treasury yields, with the 10-year yield climbing to its highest level in more than two decades. Higher yields raise worries that higher borrowing costs could weigh on stocks even if the Fed holds rates steady in the near term.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased. Brent crude for December delivery fell 0.08% to $102.17 a barrel after climbing above $103 earlier in the session as Yemen launched a bid to recapture Houthi-controlled areas.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data dented expectations for a Fed rate hike at its policy meeting this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 250.40 points, or 0.49%, to 51,176.96, while the S&P 500 gained 56.27 points, or 0.73%, to 7,722.72. The Nasdaq Composite closed 319.27 points, or 1.19%, higher at 27,190.86.

The US nonfarm payrolls increased by 29,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate increased to 4.2% last month from 4.1% in August. 

The weaker-than-anticipated data lowered expectations for a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the Fed at its meeting at the end of October to 22.7%, according to CME FedWatch, from 24.4% in the prior session and 64.2% a week earlier.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 5: Nifty Finds Support At 22,600-22,400 Levels Amid Hormuz Disruption, Persistent FII Outflows

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