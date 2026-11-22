Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said nearly 500 million people had moved out of poverty in India, accusing the Opposition of being unwilling to credit the achievement to the BJP-led government.

Speaking virtually at a post-Diwali 'Sneh Milan' organised across Gujarat's 182 assembly constituencies, Modi credited government policies and welfare schemes for the decline in poverty, calling it a major milestone in India's development.

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According to World Bank estimates cited by Modi, extreme poverty in India declined from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, lifting an estimated 496 million people above the poverty line over the period.

Modi said the decline in poverty would have brought satisfaction to those who fought for India's independence, adding that the country's progress was beginning to translate into tangible gains for millions. However, the prime minister said some people remained unwilling to publicly recognise the improvement, taking an apparent swipe at Opposition parties.

"Many people still hesitate to say this aloud, because all of this happened during this period (BJP rule). They don't like it. Whether they like it or not, we have the satisfaction that our efforts have borne fruit," he said.

Modi described the reduction in poverty as the beginning of a new phase in the lives of citizens, expressing confidence that the coming generations would witness India's "golden era". He said the government's intentions, policies and direction were right and that sustained efforts were producing results.

The address also reflected on Modi's political journey in Gujarat, with the prime minister saying this year's Diwali was special as it marked 25 years since he took over as chief minister in October 2001.

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Crediting generations of BJP workers for supporting him through his political career, he recalled the devastating Gujarat earthquake of 2001 and said his first Diwali as chief minister was spent among families affected by the disaster. He said the experience shaped his belief that the true spirit of festivals lay in bringing hope to people facing hardship.

Public participation, he said, played a crucial role in Gujarat's recovery, particularly in Kutch, where reconstruction efforts helped transform the region into a symbol of resilience.

Modi said Gujarat's development over the years had expanded beyond its traditional trading base to include agriculture, dairy, manufacturing, automobiles, petrochemicals, semiconductors and renewable energy. The state's economic growth, he said, had contributed substantially to India's broader development, reiterating his vision of national progress through Gujarat's growth.

Recalling the challenges faced by the state in the early 2000s, Modi said BJP workers had collected traditional sweet 'sukhdi' for poor families to help meet nutritional needs and arranged cattle fodder during droughts. Cattle camps and water conservation initiatives, including check dams, had helped communities deal with recurring droughts and water shortages, he said.

The prime minister said the experience of implementing welfare programmes in Gujarat had shaped several initiatives subsequently rolled out by his government at the Centre after 2014. He referred to the Garib Kalyan Melas launched during his tenure as chief minister, saying the programmes helped poor families access benefits and encouraged them to improve their economic conditions.

Modi also defended initiatives such as opening bank accounts for the poor, providing LPG connections, electricity access and distributing Ayushman Bharat health cards, saying critics had questioned their effectiveness when they were introduced.

Modi said the schemes had brought welfare benefits to Dalits, tribal communities, women and other marginalised groups, calling their inclusion central to social justice. He urged BJP workers to put national interest above party politics, stressing that social harmony and unity were vital for development.

He also expressed confidence that Gujarat would achieve more in the next 20 years than it had in the past 25.

(With PTI inputs)

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