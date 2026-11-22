As Indian stock market benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, technical anaylsts expect the bullish momentum to continue, while 26,000 for Nifty is likely to be a key psychological hurdle.

This comes as Gift Nifty traded 0.35% higher at 25,836 points indicating a possible green start for the Indian equities, while U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday. Nasdaq Composite closed at 22,617.73, down 1,261.47 points or 5.28%, S&P 500 ended at 6,910.39, down 265.44 points or 3.7%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 949.73 points or 1.93% lower at 48,147.33.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 897.96 points, or 1.08%, to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty 50 ended 286.30 points, or 1.12%, higher at 25,800.60. The Bank Nifty closed at 64,635.20, up 1,572.20 points, or 2.49%, after hitting a record high of 64,680.80 during the session. Sectorally, strong gains were seen in Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Auto indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG indices ended in the red.

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According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, "Nifty staged a strong recovery on Friday, breaking out of its seven-session consolidation range and closing 1.12% higher. Despite opening with a gap-down, the index quickly regained momentum as buyers stepped in at lower levels, reflecting sustained buying interest and a clear buy-on-dips approach among market participants."

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Speaking on outlook, Shah said, "The 25600–25630 zone is expected to act as immediate support. A sustained breach below this range could invite short-term profit booking towards 25400. On the upside, 26000 remains a key psychological based hurdle, with significant open interest positioning likely to act as resistance."

Highlighting key technical levels, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking said, "The short-term support has been revised higher to 25,100–25,000, coinciding with last week's low and the lower boundary of the consolidation range. The overall bias remains positive, with buying on dips preferred as long as this support zone remains intact."

Bank Nifty View

The Bank Nifty closed at 64,635.20, up 1,572.20 points, or 2.49%, after hitting a record high of 64,680.80 during the session. According to Shah, "The index has rallied nearly 8000 points over the past 12 trading sessions, highlighting exceptional buying strength and sustained bullish participation. Despite opening with a gap-down, it staged a strong recovery and formed a bullish candle with negligible wicks, reflecting buyers' dominance throughout the session."

On outlook, Shah noted, "the 64000–64100 zone will act as immediate support. A decisive breach below this range could trigger short-term profit booking towards 63600. On the upside, 65000–65100 remains the immediate hurdle, with significant call writing at these levels likely to act as near-term resistance."

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