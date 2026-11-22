China loosened margin requirements for stock financing, seeking to boost liquidity and support stability in the nation's equity market as leveraged trading activity declined.

The minimum margin requirement for investors buying securities with borrowed funds will fall to 80% from 100% on Nov. 30, according to notices issued on Sunday by the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The exchanges had raised the ratio to 100% from 80% in January to curb leverage risks.

Regulators said the latest adjustment reflects a marked decline in margin-financing activity and relatively low overall leverage. Brokerages can apply the revised rules to outstanding financing contracts when calculating available margin balances, while investors engaged in abnormal trading may face stricter requirements and other risk controls.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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