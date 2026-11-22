December 16 is the likely date for India and the European Union to formally sign their free trade agreement. Talks on the deal between New Delhi and the 27-member bloc wrapped up on January 27 this year.

Signing In Brussels

Jean-Eric Paquet, the EU's Ambassador to India, said recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would sign the pact when he visits Brussels in December. He added that it would take effect next year.

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On the EU's side, the process is already moving. The European Commission has asked the Council of the European Union for permission to sign and conclude the agreement, and has sent it the final legal text along with the tariff schedules.

What Changes For Trade

Once the agreement is in place, 93 per cent of goods shipped from India will be able to enter the EU without any duty. Indian buyers, meanwhile, will pay less for luxury cars and wines imported from Europe. The pact has been dubbed the "mother of all deals".

Negotiations on the agreement went on for over 20 years. When it takes effect, it will link India, the fourth-biggest economy in the world, with the EU, the second-biggest economic bloc, creating a market of roughly 2 billion people.

Economic Weight

The two partners together contribute a quarter of the world's GDP. They also handle about $11 trillion of the roughly $33 trillion in global trade, or one-third of the total.

Among trading blocs, no partner trades more goods with India than the EU. India, in turn, ranks ninth among the EU's goods trading partners worldwide and sixth for services.

(With PTI inputs)

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