Indian equity markets enter a holiday-shortened trading week on firm footing, with domestic benchmarks looking to extend recent gains. Market trajectory over the coming sessions will largely depend on foreign institutional activity, crude oil price movements and key macroeconomic data releases from the United States.

Domestic equity exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

"The holiday-shortened week will be influenced by global economic releases, FPI flows and movements in crude oil and the rupee. Domestically, the HSBC Flash India PMI for November, scheduled for Monday, November 23, will provide insights into private-sector activity," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, said.

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Record FPI Inflows Bolster Sentiment

Foreign portfolio investors have staged a significant return to Indian markets this month, providing strong upward momentum. Net foreign investments have crossed the Rs 1-lakh crore milestone to reach Rs 1.22 lakh crore in November so far — marking the highest-ever monthly inflow.

This surge follows sustained outflows over the previous two months, during which FPIs withdrew Rs 35,861 crore in September and Rs 34,843 crore in October, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. Analysts attribute this capital rotation to softer crude oil prices, attractive large-cap valuations, and a broader global pullback from heavily leveraged AI and technology stocks.

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Domestic Cues and Consolidation Risks

Last week, the BSE Sensex gained 2,327.26 points or 2.85%, while the NSE Nifty rose 656.3 points or 2.61%.

While sustained institutional buying, a recovering rupee, and strength in banking stocks have placed the market in a strong position, analysts caution that the sharp rally leaves indices vulnerable to intermittent profit-booking. On the domestic data front, investors will closely monitor the HSBC Flash India PMI for November, scheduled for release on Monday, for fresh insights into private-sector economic activity.

Global Macros and Tech Sell-Off in Focus

International market movements will play a decisive role in shaping investor appetite, particularly as global participants unwind positions in high-valuation technology and AI-linked equities amid scrutiny over capital expenditure and returns.

While Indian equities have demonstrated resilience by benefiting from a rotation away from crowded global tech trades, domestic IT stocks remain sensitive to any deeper correction in US technology counters and potential spillover across Asian markets.

Traders will also track several major US economic indicators—including third-quarter GDP figures, October Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation data, consumer confidence readings, weekly jobless claims and S&P Global flash PMI numbers—to gauge the future trajectory of the US dollar and Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

(With PTI inputs)

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