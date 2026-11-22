Investment bankers expect a fresh wave of listings from Infrastructure Investment Trusts. Between four and five trusts that currently raise money privately are set to launch public issues by March 2027, together seeking about Rs 17,000 crore.

The shift reflects a wider trend, with infrastructure developers turning to InvITs to secure long-term capital and unlock value from their operational assets.

The IPO Pipeline

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The largest issue in the pipeline belongs to Brookfield-backed Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, which has filed for an IPO of up to Rs 6,000 crore. The listing would turn it from a privately placed trust into a publicly offered one.

NDR InvIT Trust, backed by Investcorp, plans a similar move through an issue of up to Rs 750 crore. Vertis Infrastructure Trust, whose sponsors are KKR and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, is also weighing an IPO.

These would follow NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, which raised Rs 6,000 crore from its public issue in March.

Market Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore

The country's InvIT market is now estimated at around Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Equity issues by InvITs brought in about Rs 88,000 crore between FY23 and FY25, according to data from the Bharat InvITs Association.

Investor numbers are rising too. As of the first quarter of FY27, InvITs had about 6.5 lakh unitholders, the association said. Over the last 10 years, the trusts have paid out close to Rs 1 lakh crore to their investors. Brokers and wealth advisers note that more women are now among the unitholders.

Steady payouts are a key draw. Under SEBI regulations, an InvIT must hand at least 90 per cent of its net distributable cash flows back to unitholders.

SEBI has also cleared a framework for depository receipts, opening a route for foreign investors to gain exposure to Indian InvITs and REITs through select overseas exchanges.

Roads Dominate

The trusts now cover a range of sectors, from roads and highways to power transmission, telecom, energy and warehousing. Roads remain the biggest category, supported by asset monetisation drives by NHAI and private developers.

With assets under management of about Rs 3 lakh crore, road InvITs make up roughly 44% of the overall market. These assets grew at a compound annual rate of about 44% from FY22 to FY26.

Trusts such as India Grid Trust and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust have made power transmission a well-established category. In telecom, Altius is the example, while NDR InvIT highlights the scope in warehousing and industrial parks.

Returns Vary

Listed InvITs have had a patchy run on the markets. Some trade above their issue prices and others below, a sign that investors view individual trusts and asset classes quite differently.

(With PTI inputs)

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