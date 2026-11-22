Foreign investors have turned bullish on Indian equities as net investments crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In November so far, Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) hit Rs 1.22 lakh crore, marking the highest monthly inflow ever, amid a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, falling crude oil prices and appealing valuations of large-cap companies.

These inflows come after foreign investors withdrew Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to NSDL data. From November 2 to November 20, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 1.22 lakh crore in Indian equities, exceeding the Rs 60,358 crore FPIs had invested in November 2020.

Following the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have contracted to nearly Rs 1.73 lakh crore in 2026, from around Rs 3 lakh crore just few weeks ago.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, “The aggressive and sustained buying of stocks by the FPIs which started in early November has been gaining momentum since then. FPIs have been buyers on every day (except in the Murat trading day) this month and the cumulative buying through 20th November stood at Rs 113719 crores ( NSDL). This is an all-time record."

READ | Stock Markets This Week: FPI Flows, Crude Oil, Global Trends To Dictate Trend, Say Analysts

The investment indicates a major turnaround in foreign investor sentiment over Indian equities following months of continued selling with the depositories. The shift in interest was primarily driven by a sell-off in global AI-linked stocks, pushing investors to explore opportunities beyond technology trade and strong corporate earnings in India.

Reflecting on the reasons for this switch, Vijayakumar noted, The weakening of the AI trade, impressive growth in corporate earnings as reflected in the Q2 results, fair valuations in segments like banking, decline in crude prices and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar were the principal factors that drove the FPIs into India."

The expert further added, "This FPI buying appears to be a structural shift away from AI and AI-related stocks to India's diversified market. The trend of FII buying is likely to continue in the near-term.”

In terms of debt, foreign investors invested Rs 7,228 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and Rs 2,295 crore via the general route, while withdrawing Rs 3,282 crore through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR).



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.