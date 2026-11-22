Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah are scheduled to hold talks on Monday, with energy, hydropower, trade, railways and infrastructure expected to feature prominently.

The meeting will be Shah's first visit to India since he took office in March. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand economic ties and move forward on key development projects.

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The talks are expected to chart a broader roadmap for bilateral cooperation, with a focus on economic growth, infrastructure, technology and regional connectivity, people familiar with the matter said.

Shah is arriving in New Delhi later on Sunday for a two-day visit, his first to India since taking charge as Nepal's prime minister in March.

The visit is expected to give a fresh push to bilateral relations, strengthening cooperation between the neighbouring countries across key strategic and economic sectors.

The two leaders are also expected to jointly inaugurate several development initiatives in Nepal through a virtual ceremony, while exchanging agreements and cooperation documents covering a range of bilateral sectors.

Energy and hydropower are expected to remain central to the discussions, reflecting the growing importance of cross-border electricity trade.

Nepal has emerged as an important electricity supplier to India, while Indian cooperation continues to play a significant role in meeting the Himalayan nation's energy requirements.

Nepal earned approximately 1,800 crore Nepalese rupees from net electricity exports to India during 2025-26, highlighting the expanding commercial dimension of the energy partnership.

A long-term electricity supply agreement between the two countries has also provided a framework for strengthening cooperation in the sector.Infrastructure and connectivity are likely to feature prominently as well.

Among the projects under discussion is the proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link, which could significantly improve passenger and freight movement between the two countries while strengthening Nepal's access to regional markets.

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The two sides are also preparing to introduce a passenger train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham, linking two important centres associated with the Ramayana tradition.

The proposed service is expected to add a cultural dimension to the expanding transport partnership. Trade and investment are another important component of the bilateral relationship.

India remains Nepal's largest trading, transit and investment partner, with the landlocked country enjoying duty-free access to the Indian market.

India also accounts for nearly 80% of Nepal's merchandise exports, making it the Himalayan nation's largest export destination.

New Delhi is also the biggest source of foreign direct investment in Nepal, accounting for nearly one-third of the total FDI received by the country.

The discussions are expected to explore ways to further strengthen these economic linkages, alongside cooperation in disaster management, climate change and social development.

Nepal's strategic importance to India extends beyond economic considerations. Its geographical position, shared border and longstanding cultural and family connections make bilateral stability an important element of India's neighbourhood policy.

Nepal, meanwhile, depends heavily on Indian territory for access to seaports and the movement of a substantial proportion of its imports.

However, the relationship has not been without occasional friction. In May, tensions surfaced after Shah called for the involvement of China and the United Kingdom in resolving the longstanding boundary dispute between India and Nepal.

New Delhi subsequently rejected any third-party involvement, maintaining that the issue should be addressed through established bilateral mechanisms.

The territorial disagreement centres on Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India maintains that these areas fall within Uttarakhand, while Nepal has asserted claims over the disputed territories.

Against this backdrop, Monday's meeting assumes added significance, with both governments expected to focus on expanding areas of common interest and strengthening the broader bilateral partnership.

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