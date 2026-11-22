The Confederation of Indian Industry has outlined 15 financial sector reforms to strengthen India's long-term growth prospects, including a dedicated liquidity facility for sound non-banking financial companies, higher lending limits for renewable energy projects and measures to expand corporate bond markets.

The proposals coincide with the government's decision, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, to set up a high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat to chart the next phase of financial sector reforms.

The panel has a six-month deadline to evaluate the future funding needs of banks, development finance institutions and NBFCs, reassess priority-sector lending rules and review prudential norms, while drawing up a roadmap for greater use of artificial intelligence and digital technology in the financial sector.

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CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said India's financial sector was entering the next phase of reforms with relatively strong bank and NBFC balance sheets, supported by significant policy and regulatory measures introduced over the past year. He said India needed a financial system capable of funding a much larger economy by 2047, backed by deeper capital pools, longer-term financing and regulation that adapts to an evolving financial landscape.

The CII estimates that achieving a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047 would require India's financial assets to expand to nearly $106 trillion from around $7 trillion currently. Banking assets, it said, would have to grow 3-3.5 percentage points faster than nominal GDP to meet the financing requirements of the expanding economy.

The industry body also highlighted the relatively limited depth of India's corporate bond market, which accounts for about 15% of the GDP, compared with 36% in China and more than 80% in South Korea. Among its key recommendations, the CII has proposed increasing the priority sector lending ceiling for renewable energy projects from Rs 35 crore to Rs 80-100 crore per borrower.

It has also called for bringing recycling, battery reuse and other circular economy activities within the priority sector lending framework. For NBFCs, the industry body has advocated a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinancing facility for financially sound and well-governed entities.

Access to the proposed window would be determined by compliance records, collateral requirements and clearly defined eligibility conditions. It has also recommended lowering the minimum loan threshold for NBFCs under the SARFAESI Act from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, aligning their recovery framework with that available to banks and housing finance companies.

Greater access to Debt Recovery Tribunals, the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits and central fraud registries has also been proposed, subject to safeguards and reciprocal data-sharing arrangements. To attract more institutional investment into corporate debt, CII has suggested allowing pension funds, insurance companies and provident funds to take calibrated exposure to bonds rated below AA, including longer-maturity instruments.

In the insurance sector, it has called for restoring input tax credit on individual health and life insurance policies by treating them as zero-rated supplies rather than exempting them under GST. Other proposals include raising the voting rights ceiling in private sector banks from 26% to as much as 49%, with governance safeguards, and increasing the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20% to 49% to widen their capital-raising options.

The CII has also proposed extending the account aggregator framework to public databases such as land records, eMandi transactions, MGNREGA records and ration card information, subject to consent-based safeguards. The CII has also proposed bundling insurance against risks such as fire, floods, equipment failure and business disruption with government-guaranteed MSME loans, seeking to address a sector facing an estimated credit shortfall of Rs 25-30 lakh crore.

Its other recommendations include easing investment restrictions for insurers and pension funds, establishing a climate finance taxonomy, providing greater regulatory certainty for NBFCs, mobilising domestic institutional capital for private equity and venture capital, and permitting verified video-based KYC.

(With PTI inputs)

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