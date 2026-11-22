Billionaire Elon Musk, warned of a "cash shortage" issue in the coming year when it comes to funding the expansion and buildout of AI data centres, as per an interaction on his social media platform 'X' on Sunday. The xAI chief executive officer (CEO) stated that building compute capacity for AI was a substantial challenge and is capital intensive.

"Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard. The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year," he said.

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He was responding to a post from a user who claimed that AI stocks were notably undervalued and it provided a rate opportunity to accumulate them before they start climbing.

The user noted that despite prices for components being on the rise, such as GPUs, HBMs and DRAMs, due to limited supply, AI research and model development is on the rise. They also claimed that demand and the profitability inference were both increasing, with 70-85% margins being a likelihood.

"Reminder: GPU spot prices keep rising and it's hard to secure capacity. HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and DRAM production is effectively sold out through 2029, with chip and memory supply projected to stay tight until well into the 2030s. AI research isn't slowing down: frontier training compute is doubling every ~5 months, and model capabilities are scaling over twice as fast as they did pre-reasoning. Inference is profitable with 70-85% margins, and demand is growing geometrically," the user wrote.

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Musk countered this statement by pointing out there is a time gap between paying for infrastructure and labour that creates data centres that increase computing capacity, and the revenue that this infrastructure will generate.

"Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will mean hundreds of billions of incremental dollars just for working capital. Where will that come from?" he said.

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