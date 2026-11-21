China's National Data Administration will improve standards on the measurement and billing of artificial intelligence tokens and quality assessment, as Beijing guides the development of the growing industry.

An industrial ecosystem spanning the production, circulation and consumption of tokens is taking shape, while the so-called “token factories” are emerging to turn computing-power rental, model supply and data capabilities into token-production services, according to remarks by director Liu Liehong posted on the agency's website on Saturday.

AI tokens are basic units of data such as text, audio and video that AI models process.

While the US has the most computing power in the world, tech firms are turning to places such as China, parts of Europe and Latin America to install more.

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Liu said AI tokens are spurring new service delivery models where high-quality datasets can be transformed through model training and inference into measurable, deliverable intelligent services. The agency said it will expand the applications for token services, improve standards and work to prevent low-quality duplication

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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