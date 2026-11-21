The Centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 15, 2026, verdict quashing the Rs 8,415-crore write-off of Yes Bank's Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, which was done during the lender's restructuring in March 2020.

The apex court's records show that the Centre lodged its review plea on November 17 against Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the bondholders' representative. The petition, however, is yet to be assigned a case number or scheduled for hearing.

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According to IANS, the Centre's move follows separate review petitions filed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank on November 13, challenging the judgment that invalidated the cancellation of the two AT-1 bond issuances.

The RBI, in its review plea, has argued that the court overlooked key provisions of its Basel III master circular, seeking a reconsideration of the verdict through an open-court hearing and a stay on its operation.

It has further cautioned that restoring the written-off AT-1 bonds could dilute their effectiveness as instruments designed to absorb losses during financial distress, potentially raising broader concerns over the banking sector's resolution mechanism.

Yes Bank, meanwhile, has flagged the potential impact of restoring the bonds on its capital position.

The lender had estimated that reinstatement of the instruments could lower its Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio by around 250 basis points, based on its June 2026 position.

The bondholders' representative, Axis Trustee Services, has also approached the Supreme Court with a contempt petition, alleging that Yes Bank has not outlined a clear roadmap for restoring the bonds or implementing the court's ruling.

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The Supreme Court had upheld the Bombay High Court's January 2023 judgment, dismissing appeals filed by Yes Bank, the RBI and the Centre.

It held that the administrator appointed during the bank's reconstruction had exceeded his powers by writing off the AT-1 bonds, as the final Reconstruction Scheme did not contain a provision authorising their cancellation.

The ruling invalidated the write-off of two AT-1 bond issuances worth Rs 8,415 crore — Rs 3,000 crore issued in December 2016 and Rs 5,415 crore in October 2017.

The dispute stems from Yes Bank's crisis in March 2020, when the Centre imposed a moratorium, the RBI superseded the bank's board and appointed an administrator as part of the rescue process.

Although the final reconstruction scheme notified on March 13, 2020, dropped the proposed AT-1 bond write-off, the administrator cancelled the instruments the following day.

The restoration of the bonds, including their reactivation and assessment of past coupon payments, remains unresolved as the review petitions and enforcement proceedings are pending.

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