Google has announced $5 million (Rs 46 crore) in funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to accelerate artificial intelligence research, strengthen AI education and develop fund will help create next generation scientific and technical talent in India. The funding will support advanced AI research, skill development and campus infrastructure, while Google's wider technology ecosystem explores new applications of artificial intelligence in connected homes.

The announcement came during IIT Kharagpur's 75th anniversary celebrations, with institute director Suman Chakraborty highlighting the role of alumnus and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in envisioning the research partnership.

The investment will support work in several areas, including Indian languages, agriculture, materials science and educational technology, while expanding access to AI training for students and faculty.

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"Google is providing the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) with $5 million in funding to help develop and accelerate advanced AI research, while cultivating India's next generation of scientific and technical talent," Google said in a blog post.

The fund will be directed towards broad priorities like advanced research, educational opportunities and AI capacity building.

The research will focus on applying artificial intelligence to practical challenges, including developing solutions for Indic languages, improving agricultural applications, supporting materials science and enhancing educational technology.

It will help expand AI-focused courses, training programmes and curriculum development, enabling students and faculty to strengthen their technical capabilities.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Pichai, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, welcomed the collaboration and highlighted confidence in the institute's ability to translate artificial intelligence research into meaningful applications.

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"IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership. Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own," Pichai said.

The announcement came as companies working within Google's technology ecosystem explore how artificial intelligence can move beyond digital assistants and become part of everyday household experiences.

At Google's 2026 TV Summit in Bangkok, technology solutions provider SDMC presented its latest AI Home strategy, outlining a vision in which televisions and connected devices work together to provide more personalised assistance.

Participating in the summit for the third year, SDMC introduced the concept of Home Physical AI, which involves systems capable of sensing household conditions, interpreting their surroundings and responding through connected technologies.

The company presented the living room television as a potential centre for shared AI interactions, allowing family members to access intelligent services through a common screen.

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