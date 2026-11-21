Students from class 9 to 12 can explore emerging technologies, engineering and other career paths from AI to aerospace with the help of eight-week online certificate courses offered by The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) with registrations open until January 8, 2027.

IIT Madras has opened registrations for the 20 online certificate courses aimed at school students, offering them an opportunity to explore subjects such as artificial intelligence, data science, aerospace engineering and cybersecurity before entering college.

The courses, offered under the institute's School Connect Programme, are open to students in Classes 9 to 12. Each course costs Rs 500, with the 2027 batch scheduled to begin from January 11.

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The initiative is designed to introduce schoolchildren to specialised subjects at an early stage, helping them discover their interests and make more informed decisions about higher education and future careers.

If you're wondering what students can learn beyond school textbooks, IIT Madras has clarified that the programme will bring together subjects from science, mathematics, engineering, computing, humanities and management in the courses.

Students interested in technology can explore Introduction to Data Science and AI, Introduction to Cybersecurity and Game Tech Explorers: Understanding Humans, Machines, and more.

For those considering engineering, the options include The Fundamentals of Aerospace, Introduction to Electronic Systems, Introduction to Architecture and Design, Introduction to Product Design and Introduction to Engineering Biological Systems.

The mathematics and science offerings cover subjects such as statistics, molecular engineering, forensic science, the human body's defence mechanisms, and mathematical games and puzzles.

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Students can also choose courses in economics, finance, law and digital humanities, providing opportunities to explore disciplines beyond conventional science and engineering pathways.

Some subjects have specific eligibility requirements. For instance, From Statistics to Intelligence is meant for Classes 11 and 12, while the two introductory forensic science courses are offered separately for Classes 9–10 and Classes 11–12.

How Will the Online Classes Work?

Each certificate course runs for eight weeks, combining recorded lectures with live interactive sessions and online assignments.

New video lectures will be released every Monday, with approximately one hour of recorded content each week. Students can watch these lectures at their convenience rather than following a fixed weekday timetable.

Live interactive sessions will take place on Saturdays in one of three time slots: 5 pm to 6 pm, 6 pm to 7 pm or 7 pm to 8 pm. Students will receive confirmation of their respective course timings after the programme begins.

Participants will also complete four online assignments, scheduled at two-week intervals, with a fortnight allowed for each submission.

Learning materials will be accessible through the email address provided during registration.

Programme Has Already Reached 2.25 Lakh Students

IIT Madras' School Connect Programme has already engaged approximately 2.25 lakh students through more than 6,500 partner schools. The institute is now encouraging additional schools and students across India to participate.

The certificate courses are conducted four times annually, with batches beginning in January, April, August and October.

How to Apply for IIT Madras School Connect Courses

Students wishing to enrol in the January 2027 batch can register through the official IIT Madras School Connect portal at https://code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect/.

The registration fee is Rs 500 per course. Applicants should review the eligibility requirements for their chosen subjects before completing the enrolment process.

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