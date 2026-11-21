Actor Aishwarya Rai was shooting for Rohan Sippy directorial Kuch Naa Kaho alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2002. Her professional association with Abhishek reportedly did not sit well with Salman Khan at that time. In her book The Three Khans: And the Emergence of New India, journalist Kaveree Bamzai wrote about Salman's alleged objections to Aishwarya working with Abhishek.

A former bodyguard of the actress, Ketan Karande, has now made a revelation about his brief time protecting her. In a recent interview with YouTube channel Art Media Entertainment, he claimed that he was specifically hired to keep Aishwarya safe from Salman.

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Ketan Karande Says He Was Hired To Protect Aishwarya Rai From Salman Khan

Karande said, “Once I was Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard. I was hired because of Salman Khan. I was hired for seven days to keep her safe from Salman.” When asked whether Salman knew about his appointment, Karande admitted that he was unsure. He said, “Salman ji ko pata hoga shayad se, bahot saal ho gaye.”

Karande's primary responsibility was to pick Aishwarya up from her residence, accompany her in her car, and escort her safely to and from film sets and events.

Ketan Karande Recalls Encounter With Salman Khan

Ketan also recalled an incident when he accompanied Aishwarya to a fashion show hosted by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. While everything went according to plan during the event, their return journey took an unexpected turn when they reportedly came face-to-face with Salman.

Describing the moment, Karande said, “Waha par hi same waise hi madam ko ghar se liya gadi mein baithe aur chal pade. Ab show khatam hua waha se nikle to Salman Khan sahab saamne the; hum sab aise dar gaye ki kya karna hai.”

He recalled preparing to step out of the car, but the driver quickly manoeuvred around Salman and drove away. The incident left him uncomfortable, and he eventually decided to leave the job.

Explaining his decision, Karande said that he was a fan of both Salman and Aishwarya and did not want to get caught in the middle of their personal equation. He therefore chose to step away from the assignment after just seven days.

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Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai's Relationship

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai first shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), which remains one of their most memorable collaborations. They later appeared together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

Following their much-publicised relationship and breakup, the two actors never worked together again.

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