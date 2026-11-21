Actress Richa Chadha has alleged that some hospitals are denying epidurals to women during labour to push them towards C-section deliveries. The actress shared the claim in a post on X on Saturday, sparking a debate on childbirth practices and the rising number of C-section deliveries.

“Finding out about a new scam in hospitals where women in labour are made to suffer without epidural, so that they can do a c section, which is harder on the woman and 10x more costly,” Chadha wrote.

Her post has gone viral, with several social media users agreeing with her claims, while others questioned the allegation and asked for evidence.

Agreeing with the actress, one user wrote, “It has become very common in this country. They terrify the guardian of the patient by saying your child is not breathing properly etc.”

Another user commented, “True. C-section delivery is becoming common in almost all hospitals, in order to get more money doctors are doing it.”

Sharing a similar experience, another user wrote, “This has been happening in the state I'm from since decades and the women themselves don't revolt, in majority it's rather seen as a status symbol.”

However, some users disagreed with Chadha and questioned the basis of her claim.

“Which hospital does this scam and where does C-section cost 10 times more than normal labour? Can you post some real facts about this or just gaslighting doctors is the norm,” a user commented.

“Which universe do you inhabit? Epidural is not available in the majority of hospitals. Only the rich can afford it in India,” wrote another user.

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