The national capital continued to experience polluted and hazy conditions as of 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, with Delhi recording an overall Air Quality Index of 279, falling in the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

While air quality conditions varied considerably across India's major metropolitan cities today, November 21, according to AQI.in.

Mumbai registered an AQI of 186, AQI reported an AQI of 176 at 10:31 a.m., while IQAir recorded 136, with PM2.5 concentration at 49.7 µg/m³.

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According to AQI.in, several Mumbai locations recorded elevated pollution levels on November 21, 2026. Asb Field reported the highest AQI at 189, followed by Bhakti Park at 188), Antop Hill at 187 and Bandra East/BKC at 185.

Pune and Ahmedabad recorded 181 and 180, respectively. Hyderabad reported a comparatively lower reading of 143, while Kolkata had the cleanest air among the listed cities, with an AQI of 77.

Chennai recorded the highest reading among the listed cities at 267, followed by Bengaluru at 214.

Delhi AQI: Different Trackers Report Higher Pollution Levels

The reading in Delhi was recorded on November 21, among the worst-affected locations, Anand Vihar at 327, AIIMS recorded an AQI of 369, followed by Chandni Chowk at 365 and Wazirpur at 332. The continued deterioration in air quality comes days after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after observing a temporary improvement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed civic agencies of the national capital to strengthen mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling and dust-control inspections at construction sites to tackle pollution.

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Meanwhile, IQAir reported an AQI of 284 for New Delhi, labeling air quality as ‘Very Unhealthy'. Its reported PM2.5 concentration stood at 209.1 micrograms per cubic metre.

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