Manchester City will take on Fulham in a Premier League 2026-27 fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 21.

City head into the contest under pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats in the Premier League. They lost to Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest in their previous three league outings, having started the season with seven successive victories.

Enzo Maresca's side will now look to get their campaign back on track with a win against Fulham.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League: Spain To Face France, England Draw Norway In March Quarterfinals - Check Full Draw

City will also be keen to maintain their remarkable recent record against the London club, having won their last 20 meetings across all competitions.

Fulham, meanwhile, will arrive in Manchester looking to build on their recent improvement. Alvaro Arbeloa's side have gone four league matches without a defeat and will hope to make life difficult for the hosts.

The visitors will also take confidence from their recent performances, although their record against Manchester City remains a major challenge.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Date And Time

The Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League match will be played at 6:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, November 21.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Venue

The Manchester City vs Fulham match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Recent Form

Manchester City: L-L-L-W-W

Fulham: D-D-W-W-L

Manchester City vs Fulham: Match Referee

Tom Bramall will be the referee for the Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League fixture.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Likely Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Fulham: Bernd Leno (GK), Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, Oscar Bobb, Josh King, Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Live Telecast Details

The Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League match will be telecast live on Star Sports network channels.

ALSO READ: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 To Win SAFF Championship 2026, Secure Historic Three-Peat

Manchester City vs Fulham: Live Streaming Details

The Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.