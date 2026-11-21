The last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi were held at the Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. Adityanath paid floral tributes to his mother's remains before they were taken to the funeral pyre. His younger brother then consigned it to flames.

Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at her native village in Uttarakhand on Friday morning at the age of 91.

On Saturday morning, her mortal remains were brought from the family's ancestral residence in Panchur to Haridwar for the funeral ceremony. At the Namami Gange Ghat, also known as Chandi Ghat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared emotional as he stood beside his mother's mortal remains and paid his final respects.

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On Saturday morning, the UP chief minister and his family took his mother's remains from her ancestral home in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district for the funeral at Chandi Ghat cremation ground in Haridwar.

Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi's Funeral

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

At the ghat, Adityanath looked emotional as he stood by his mother's remains. After paying respect to his mother at their home, Adityanath shared on X, "There is no shade like a mother's, no refuge like a mother's. There is no protection like a mother's, no love like a mother's."

A large crowd has gathered at the Namami Gange Ghat, also known as Chandi Ghat, to pay their respects. Tight security arrangements are in place.

Prominent politicians, ministers, party officials from both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as well as seers and representatives from various social organisations were present at the ghat. Senior UP ministers like Sanjay Nishad and many senior bureaucrats were also spotted at the place.

Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi's Funeral

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi's Funeral

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Political Leaders and Religious Figures Attend Last Rites

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with many chief ministers, top opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and veteran leader Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati, and Congress leaders like UPCC chief Aradhana Misra Mona have mourned the demise of Adityanath's mother.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Minister of State Kunwar Brijesh Rawat also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Adityanath's mother.

Several saints, including yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mishri Math Peethadhishwar Karoli Shankar and Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, also paid their respects, describing her passing as an irreparable loss.

(with inputs from PTI)

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