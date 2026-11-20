Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi passed away on Friday, November 20 in her native village in Pauri Garhwal district. She was 91. Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said she died in Panchur village of the district and the local administration was in touch with the family members.

The last rites are likely to take place in Haridwar on Saturday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses his condolences over her demise. In a post on X, he wrote, "The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh's respected Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family.

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I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Hon'ble Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om peace!"

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