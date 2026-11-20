Health insurance is no longer something you can afford to look at as an optional expense. With medical costs rising and hospitalisation often involving significant out-of-pocket expenses, having adequate health cover is important for every member of the family, including parents.

Employer-provided or corporate health insurance can offer useful coverage, but it should ideally not be your only safety net. Company policies can change when you switch jobs, retire or leave the organisation. A separate personal health insurance policy can provide continuity and allow you to choose coverage based on your family's needs.

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When buying health insurance for parents, however, the cheapest premium may not always be the most economical choice. Here are a few things to check before choosing a policy:

1. Look beyond the premium

A lower premium can come with lower coverage, higher deductibles, co-pay requirements or more restrictions. Compare the overall benefits rather than just the annual cost.

2. Check the co-payment clause

Some senior-citizen policies require policyholders to bear a percentage of the hospital bill. A 20% co-pay, for instance, can mean paying Rs 40,000 on a Rs 2 lakh eligible claim.

3. Understand waiting periods

Pre-existing diseases may have a waiting period before they are covered. Check these terms carefully, especially when buying insurance for older parents with existing health conditions.

4. Check the room-rent and treatment limits

Restrictions on room category or specific treatments can affect the final claim amount. A policy with fewer sub-limits may offer more meaningful protection during a hospitalisation.

5. Check the hospital network and claim process

A wide cashless hospital network can make emergencies easier to manage. Also check the insurer's claim process, exclusions and policy renewal terms before buying.

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The right health insurance policy is not necessarily the one with the lowest premium. For parents, the focus should be on adequate coverage, manageable out-of-pocket costs and long-term continuity. A slightly higher premium may be worth paying if it provides stronger protection when you actually need it.

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