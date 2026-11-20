Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed hippo, who became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017, has died days after swallowing a visitor's knit hat, the zoo announced on Friday. She was 9.

How The Hat Reached Her

The hat was tossed in the air by a zoo visitor, and a ceiling fan deflected it into the hippo enclosure through an opening above the viewing windows. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said it was an accident. Fiona swallowed the hat about 11 days before her death.

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Efforts To Save Her

Fiona had been under intense watch for several days after swallowing the hat in her habitat, Hippo Cove. In a Facebook post, the zoo said she died after its veterinarians and keepers made multiple attempts to help her. The zoo said she died after failing to digest the hat.

From Premature Birth To Global Star

Fiona's premature birth and fight for survival at the zoo captured global attention in 2017. She was born six weeks early. She weighed only about 13 kg (29 lbs) at birth, far below the normal weight for a newborn hippo, and keepers gave her round-the-clock care, which millions followed online.

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She went on to become the face of the zoo, inspiring merchandise, children's books and a following of fans across the world. The zoo has not yet announced plans for a memorial.

Tributes Pour In

Cincinnati's mayor paid tribute to the much-loved animal. On social media, some posters urged people not to direct their anger at the family of the visitor who threw the hat. Others shared happy memories of visiting Fiona throughout their lives.

A handwritten note left at a hippo statue near the zoo,read "Forever Our Fiona".

Zoos generally ask visitors to secure hats, phones and other loose items near enclosures.

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