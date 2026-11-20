Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Friday wished his ex-partner, actor Sushmita Sen, on her 51st birthday, referring to her as his “dearest friend”. The Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe celebrated her birthday on November 19.

In an Instagram post, Lalit shared a throwback picture with Sushmita and wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday my dearest Friend @sushmitasen47 - keep smiling.”

The couple grabbed headlines in July 2022 when the businessman announced their relationship by sharing a series of pictures with the actor from their holidays in the Maldives and Sardinia. He referred to Sushmita as his “better half” and described it as the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Although they eventually parted ways, Lalit has continued to speak fondly of the actor and has previously described her as a “very dear friend”.

His post also sparked speculation about an impending wedding. However, Lalit later clarified that they were dating and had not tied the knot.

Their relationship became a topic of discussion on social media, with Sushmita facing criticism and being labelled a “gold digger” by some users. The actor responded to the comments through a social media post, making it clear that she was financially independent and did not need anyone's approval.

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In February 2025, Lalit appeared to confirm that he had moved on when he shared a video with his new partner, Rima Bouri. In the post, he spoke about how a 25-year-old friendship had turned into love.

Later, in a June 2026 interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and explained why things did not work out between them. He said geographical distance played a major role in their separation.

During the interview, he also referred to Sushmita as a “very dear friend”, called her “special” and wished her well. He praised her journey as a single mother and spoke about how she had raised her daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Lalit also recalled that their relationship announcement in 2022 was spontaneous and not a planned social media reveal. He said he shared the pictures while they were together on a flight, without anticipating the attention the announcement would generate.

Sushmita Sen is known for films such as Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She has also appeared in OTT series such as Aarya and Taali. She adopted her elder daughter, Renee, in 2000, when she was 24, and welcomed her younger daughter, Alisah, into the family in 2010. Sushmita has raised both daughters as a single mother.

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