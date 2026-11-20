Dhanush's sons, Yatra and Linga, made him smile with their adorable answers at a recent interview. From revealing their favourite film of Dhanush's to sharing whether they prefer him with or without grey hair, the two had the sweetest reactions.

The OM: Operation Mole actor, meanwhile, opened up about how his sons motivate him and why making them proud is one of his biggest priorities at CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2026. When asked about their favourite Dhanush film, Yatra and Linga adorably replied, “Anything he is at.”

The host also asked whether they preferred their father with grey hair or without it. To this, the doting sons replied, “I like him anyway,” leaving Dhanush smiling at their sweet response.

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Dhanush Wants To Make His Sons Proud

Reacting to his sons' answers, Dhanush said, “They are very shy like me.” He then opened up about what motivates him, saying, “Whatever I do, I do just to make these two boys proud.” The actor added that he wants to make his sons proud today because he hopes they will make him proud in the future.

Dhanush further explained, “In future, I expect these two boys to make me proud, so I might as well make them proud today so that I can demand that out of them.” He also jokingly remarked that expressing his love for his sons would be a rather lame thing to do, as every father loves his children.

‘They Will Be 10 Times Bigger Than Me'

During the interaction, the actor also revealed that Yatra and Linga had flown all the way from abroad to be with him on stage. When asked whether they felt pressured to live up to their father's legacy, Dhanush playfully stepped in and said, “No, they will be 10 times bigger than me.”

What's Next For Dhanush Professionally?

Released in theatres today, November 20, the Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial is inspired by real smuggling operations along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood also looks at the exploitation of rural workers and forest labourers.

Apart from Dhanush, the action thriller brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors including Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Sreeleela and more. Dhanush plays an undercover special task force officer, while Sai Pallavi portrays an IPS officer.

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